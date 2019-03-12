Woman caught on surveillance video stealing tip money from Westland nail salon

WESTLAND, Mich. - A woman was caught on video allegedly stealing tip money from a Westland nail salon after getting her nails done.

At Northwest Nail and Spa manicurists normally file nails, but after one woman's visit they filed a report with Westland police.

The incident happened Friday and surveillance video shows a woman going back to the work station and stealing tip money.

"It's what they use to pay their bills and buy groceries. I was just mad that it's like getting your wage taken away," Northwest Nails manager Vivian Trong said.

Video shows the woman trying to open the tip drawer from underneath and when that didn't work she leaned over and pried the drawer open and took several bills.

The workers normally leave the tips in the drawer and the woman is accused of stealing a good portion of tips in mere minutes.

According to the store manager, it was the woman's third time in the store. She never made an appointment and often waited two hours for a walk-in appointment. The manager wondered if the woman had been casing the store while she waited.

The video has been turned over to police.

