Woman charged with first-degree murder in connection with fatal shooting of boyfriend in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 34-year-old woman was arraigned Tuesday on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Pontiac.

Marita Glynise Talley, of Pontiac, is charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearms violations.

The shooting happened Friday at about 11:50 p.m. in the 600 block of Lydia Lane.

Authorities said Talley called 911 and said she shot her boyfriend. She told the Oakland County Sheriff’s Communications Center that the gun was still in the home and that she would be waiting outside for the deputies to arrive.

Talley was taken into custody without incident.

William Spencer Bell was found shot multiple times on a sofa. He was 36.

Multiple spent shell casings were found near the victim.

According to authorities, Talley has a lengthy criminal history. Her first charge was unlawful soliciting of rides in Chicago in 2005.

Once in Michigan, she pleaded to operating a vehicle without a driver’s license in 2008 out of Canton Township. In 2011, Talley pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and larceny in a building out of Waterford Township.

While serving time, she pleaded no contest to an assault of a prison employee.

Talley was discharged from parole in September of 2016.

Marita Glynise Talley (MDOC)

