Woman charged with prostitution after performing 'lewd act' at Troy massage parlor, police say

TROY, Mich. - A 30-year-old woman has been charged with prostitution after police caught her in the middle of a "lewd act" with a 68-year-old man at a massage parlor in Troy, according to authorities.

Officers were conducting a license inspection at Asian Spring Massage on East Long Lake Road around 2:50 p.m. Friday.

Police said Xing Zheng, 30, of Troy, was caught "performing a lewd act" on a 68-year-old Macomb man.

Zheng and the customer both face charges in connection with prostitution, officials said. Zheng has already been arraigned, according to police.

A 53-year-old Troy woman was found to be performing a massage on a customer without a proper license, police said. She was issued a city ordinance violation for performing a massage without a license.

The owner of the business, a 51-year-old Troy woman, was issued a city ordinance violation for allowing an unlicensed person to perform a massage, police said.

