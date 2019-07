e 58-year-old driver is being treated for his injuries and in critical condition.

DETROIT - A crash that happened along Harper Avenue and Harrell Street on Saturday night claimed the life of a woman.

Police said the driver of a 2003 white Ford Explorer lost control of the vehicle in the area and struck a tree. The 58-year-old driver is being treated for his injuries and in critical condition.

Another passenger in the vehicle, a woman in her 40s, died at the scene of the crash, police said.

