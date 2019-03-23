Woman dies in two-vehicle Detroit crash Saturday

The crash involved two vehicles. The occupants of the first vehicle were a male driver and female passenger. The passenger died and the driver is in critical condition.

DETROIT - Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday morning in the 5200 block of Conner Street.

The crash involved two vehicles. The occupants of the first vehicle were a male driver and female passenger. The passenger died and the driver is in critical condition.

The second vehicle, driven by a man, was a trailer hauler.

According to police, the victims were traveling northbound on Conner Street around 7:34 a.m. in a white vehicle when the male driver lost control and drove into the southbound lane of traffic colliding with the trailer hauler head-on.

The driver of the trailer hauler, refused to be transported for medical treatment, police said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.