Woman drives to police station after being shot during argument with man, Detroit police say

DETROIT - A woman drove herself to a police station Wednesday after being shot during an argument with a man and his friend, according to police.

The shooting happened at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 11400 block of Patton Street, police said.

A 36-year-old woman said she got into an argument with a man and his friend and shots were fired. She drove to the Sixth Precinct for help and was taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

She is listed in serious condition.

Police arrested the man and his friend, according to authorities.

