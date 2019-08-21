Woman driving Corvette strikes woman standing by truck in Downtown Detroit hit-and-run, police say

A woman and a Corvette believed to have been involved in a Downtown Detroit hit-and-run on June 7, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A woman driving a Corvette struck another woman and a truck in Downtown Detroit and then sped away from the scene, according to police.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on June 7 in the area of Elizabeth and Park avenues, police said.

A 33-year-old woman was approached by the driver of a Chevrolet truck, officials said. While the woman and the truck driver were talking, another woman started speeding along the road in a Corvette and struck the pedestrian and the truck, according to authorities.

The Corvette fled north of Park Avenue and then went west on Elizabeth Avenue, officials said.

The Corvette driver was wearing a gray top, gray shots and white shoes and was carrying a black purse, police said.

Officials said the Corvette was gray with tinted windows, a temporary paper license in the rear window and a broken driver's side mirror.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

