Woman drunkenly crashes pickup truck in Detroit with 5-year-old daughter in back seat, sources say

DETROIT - A Detroit mother, who sources said was drunk behind the wheel, crashed on the city's east side with her 5-year-old daughter in the back seat.

Witnesses said a red pickup truck was speeding down Chalmers Street and crashed into a car with enough force to rip off a tire.

"After she hit my niece's car, she tried to get away, but the tire went off so she was unable to," witness Sabrina Gardner Evans said.

Detroit police arrived, and neighbors said the woman behind the wheel of the pickup truck couldn't walk or stand. Police sources said she was two times over the legal limit for alcohol.

Her 5-year-old daughter was unhurt, but she was freezing, police said.

