DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating after a woman was found burned to death at a home Monday morning.

Police were called to the vacant house fire on the city’s west side -- near Pickford and Greenview streets -- early in the morning. They found the burned body behind the abandoned home.

Police have not said if the body has been identified or what the actual cause of death might be.

No arrests have been made.

A woman was found fatally burned June 3, 2019 behind a home on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.