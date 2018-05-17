Woman found naked, bleeding on Fenkell Avenue in Detroit dies at hospital, police say

Police said the woman was found unconscious around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near Fenkell Avenue and Lauder Street on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A woman in her 30s died at the hospital Tuesday after police officers said they found her naked and bleeding in Detroit.

Police said the woman was found unconscious around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near Fenkell Avenue and Lauder Street on Detroit's west side. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.

Officials said the woman was black and 30 to 35 years old. She said she had a lot of trauma to her body. No further information was made available.

Police haven't made an arrest in the case.

