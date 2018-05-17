News

Woman found naked, bleeding on Fenkell Avenue in Detroit dies at hospital, police say

Police say woman had major trauma to her body

By Derick Hutchinson

Police said the woman was found unconscious around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near Fenkell Avenue and Lauder Street on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A woman in her 30s died at the hospital Tuesday after police officers said they found her naked and bleeding in Detroit.

Police said the woman was found unconscious around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near Fenkell Avenue and Lauder Street on Detroit's west side. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.

Officials said the woman was black and 30 to 35 years old. She said she had a lot of trauma to her body. No further information was made available.

Police haven't made an arrest in the case.

