Woman found strangled at mobile home in Novi; husband taken to hospital in police custody

NOVI, Mich. - A woman was found strangled in a mobile home in Novi on Friday morning and her husband was taken into custody.

The Oakland Glens mobile home park is located along 13 Mile Road, near Novi Road. The home is located in the 29000 block of Pierre Drive.

The woman was found dead on the floor of the home after her mother-in-law became worried and checked on the family. Novi police were called to the scene and had to break into the home.

Authorities identified the woman as 32-year-old Heather Dixon. The Oakland County Medical Examiner ruled Dixon's death a homicide by strangulation.

Dixon's husband was also found inside the home. He was taken to the hospital and is in police custody. Police called him a person of interest.

The couple had three children -- ages 11, 8 and 6. Authorities said the children were not in the home at the time and are safe with family members.

“This incident appears to be domestic in nature,” said Asst. Chief Erick Zinser. “It was isolated to the home and there is no threat to the community.”

