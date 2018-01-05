Woman found dead at mobile home park in Novi; investigation underway

A death investigation was underway Jan. 5, 2018 at the Oakland Glens mobile home park in Novi. (WDIV)

NOVI, Mich. - Police are investigating a death Friday morning at the Oakland Glens mobile home park in Novi.

A 32-year-old woman, identified as Heather Dixon, was found dead. The Oakland County Medical Examiner ruled the woman's death homicide by strangulation.

The woman's husband is in police custody in the hospital.

The couple had three children -- ages 11, 8 and 6. The children were not in the home at the time and are safe with family members.

The neighborhood is located along 13 Mile Road near Novi Road.

Police are calling this a domestic violence situation.

