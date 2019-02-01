Woman in Detroit police officer's 'racially insensitive' Snapchat speaks out

DETROIT - The actions of a police officer with a troubled past has Detroit police Chief James Crag apologizing. It all centers around a Snapchat post the officer made shortly after pulling over a young woman.

Craig is blasting the video and said he called the woman in the video and her mother personally to try to make things right.

READ: Chief 'angry' after 'racially insensitive' Snapchat from Detroit officer who had woman's car towed

Ariel Moore's Pontiac is out of the city impound after a Detroit police officer pulled her over this week.

"I gave him a valid driver's license and my registration," Moore said.

Her plates were expired and she didn't have insurance, so Detroit police said Officer Gary Steele and his partner decided to tow her vehicle.

Moore walked home, and officer Steele recorded her leaving and made comments that many deem offensive.

Craig said body camera footage shows the woman was offered a ride home but refused and walked a block in the cold and dark.

"Walk of shame in the cold. Bye, Felicia," the officer said in the video.

The video was posted with the caption, "What black girl magic looks like." The video also read, "Black History Month."

"Why was any of that even called for? You could have taken my car like you wanted to and went on about your day," Moore said.

Craig launched an internal investigation immediatly and paid to get Moore's vehicle out of the tow lot.

In 2008, Steele took a misdemeanor plea and received probation after being arrested for physically attacking his ex-girlfriend and firing a gun to scare her.

