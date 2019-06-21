Woman killed in cement truck rollover crash in Romulus, officials say

A cement truck that rolled over June 21, 2019, on Van Born Road in Romulus. (WDIV)

ROMULUS, Mich. - A woman was killed Friday in a cement truck rollover crash in Romulus, police said.

It's unknown if there are any additional deaths. Officials said they need to lift the cement truck to see if anyone else was in the woman's car.

The cement truck was heading east on Van Born Road approaching Merriman Road when the woman cut in front of it, causing the truck driver to lose control, according to authorities. The cement truck rolled over, killing the woman, police said.

Authorities might need DTE Energy to remove wires at the crash scene to get the cement truck into a lift.

No additional information has been released.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.