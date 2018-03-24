Woman killed, man injured after argument leads to shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A woman was killed and a man was injured early Saturday after a shooting on Detroit's west side, police said.

Police said the victims were inside an after-hours establishment at the intersection of Fenkell Avenue and Roselawn Street at 3:05 a.m. when there was an argument. A man used a handgun to shoot the victims, police said.

The woman, who was in her 20s, was struck in the back. She died while being transported to a hospital, police said. The man is listed in stable condition at a hospital.

The shooter is described as a black man with dreadlocks. He was wearing a hoodie. The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.