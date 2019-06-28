Woman looking for three rings with sentimental value lost in West Bloomfield park

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - A woman filed a police report this week after losing three valuable rings at Marshbank Park.

The woman, Ariana Pellegrino, said she took her daughter to Marshbank Park's playscape around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

That is when she took off three rings to apply sunscreen. She got distracted and left the rings on a table underneath the shaded canopy. When she remembered leaving the rings she went back to get them 45 minutes later and they were gone.

The rings hold a great deal of sentimental value to Pellegrino. The jewelry included her engagement ring, wedding band, and the ring she received from her husband the day their daughter was born.

If you have any information, please call 313-421-9109.

