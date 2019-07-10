Woman loses control of car, crashes into building along Telegraph Road in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A driver lost control of her car Wednesday morning, crashing into a building along Telegraph Road in Southfield.

Police said the crash happened near 10 Mile Road.

The car burst into flames after the crash, and the 34-year-old woman had to be removed from the car. She is stable, police said.

"Pretty much almost had a heart attack in my bed this morning," said Nick Frank, co-owner of Norman's Jewelry & Loan.

Frank saw his business on the news with a gaping hole in the wall.

"I saw smoke on the cameras, and I thought: 'Oh, this is it. Someone broke in and sprayed our cameras to try to steal stuff.' But it looks like it's a lot worse than that.

"The guardrail doesn't even look like it was touched. She went over that guardrail."

Barry Balbes is one of the neighboring business owners who ran over to the scene.

"We were feverishly trying to get her out, thinking that the car was going to start on fire," Balbes said.

He said they did all they could before firefighters took over.

"We were trying to open the trunk," Balbes said. "We were trying to open the side doors and trying to pull her to the back of the vehicle -- couldn't get her through."

Fire crews shattered the front doors of the store to rescue the woman from her car.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.