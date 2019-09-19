Woman rescued by security guard after falling into Detroit River

DETROIT - A woman was pulled from the Detroit River on Wednesday night.

She was rescued by a security guard from the Riverfront Towers Apartments who saw her fall into the water.

It happened in the area of the old Joe Louis Arena. The woman was sitting along the river's edge with her boyfriend when she fell in.

The security guard is Robert (No last name provided), 21, and he is in the Army Reserves.

