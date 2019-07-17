Woman robbed at knifepoint by 15-year-old who agreed to buy her Xbox in Ypsilanti, police say

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman was robbed of an Xbox at knifepoint by a 15-year-old boy who had agreed to buy the game console from her, Washtenaw County officials said.

The robbery happened at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at Schooner Cove Boulevard and South Huron River Drive in Ypsilanti Township, police said.

The woman said she was waiting to meet someone who had agreed to buy her Xbox when the boy approached her with a knife.

He held the knife to her throat before stealing the Xbox and fleeing on foot, according to officials.

Police are still investigating the incident.

