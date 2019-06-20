Woman says she jumped out of moving Uber to escape driver who tried to kidnap her in Detroit

DETROIT - A woman said she jumped out of a moving Uber in Detroit last week to escape a driver who tried to kidnap her.

The woman, who doesn't want to be identified, said the driver turned off the app, locked the doors and started speeding while driving the woman home on the city's west side.

"He looked at me and started speeding, but before that he started speeding, he locked the doors," the victim said.

She said the driver started blasting music and refused to answer any questions. She jumped out of the minivan near the intersection of Meyers Road and Curtis Street.

"I think he really was going to harm me," she said.

