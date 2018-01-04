Woman sexually assaulted while asleep on Spirit flight from Las Vegas to Detroit

DETROIT - A man has been arraigned on charges that he sexually assaulted a woman during a flight from Las Vegas to Detroit.

According to the criminal complaint the woman was asleep when the alleged assault happened Wednesday morning. When initially questioned about the claims, Prabhu Ramamoorthy said he did not know what had happened as he was in a deep sleep, according to officials.

However, when Ramamoorthy was questioned by another agent he claimed that he "might have" un-done the woman's bra to play with it and that he touched her inappropriately, according to the complaint.

Ramamoorthy also allegedly told officials he unzipped her pants and again attempted to inappropriately touch her but was unsuccessful.

The complaint does not reveal where Ramamoorthy or the woman are from.

Ramamoorthy was formally arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

