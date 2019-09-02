Woman shoots son for banging on door of Detroit home, police say

A home on Asbury Park in Detroit, where a mother allegedly shot her son Sept. 2, 2019, for banging on the door. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A Detroit woman shot her son through the door of her home because he was banging on the door, according to police.

The shooting happened at 8:12 a.m. Monday in the 12900 block of Asbury Park on Detroit's west side, police said.

A 31-year-old man broke the glass of the storm door and continued to bang on the door of the home, according to officials.

His 52-year-old mother fired shots through the door, striking him in the hand, police said.

He was driven to a nearby hospital, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

