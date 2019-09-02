Woman shoots son for banging on door of Detroit home, police say

DETROIT - A Detroit woman shot her son through the door of her home because he was banging on the door, according to police.
The shooting happened at 8:12 a.m. Monday in the 12900 block of Asbury Park on Detroit's west side, police said.
A 31-year-old man broke the glass of the storm door and continued to bang on the door of the home, according to officials.
His 52-year-old mother fired shots through the door, striking him in the hand, police said.
He was driven to a nearby hospital, officials said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.