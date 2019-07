DETROIT - A 28-year-old woman was found shot and killed inside a home on Detrot's east side early Tuesday morning.

Police are investigating the situation at a home on Nottingham Road near Mack Avenue.

Officers are searching for a man and a woman armed with shotguns who may have left the area in a blue or purple Crown Victoria.

