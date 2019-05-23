Woman shot in back while running away from man in Hamtramck

A woman was shot in Hamtramck, police said. (WDIV)

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - A woman was shot in the back while running away from a man in Hamtramck, police said.

The incident happened at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Commor Avenue and Selfridge Street, according to authorities.

A woman was accosted by an unknown man with a handgun, police said. She broke free after a brief struggle and ran away, according to officials.

The man shot her in the back while she was fleeing, police said.

Authorities are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Hamtramck police at 313-800-5281.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.