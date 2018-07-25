Transgender woman shot while trying to take weapon from man at Detroit gas station

Video shows the man and woman struggling over the gun. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man they say shot a transgender woman while she tried to take his weapon at a gas station on the city's west side.

Police said the man and the woman were at a gas station in the 15400 block of West 7 Mile Road around 8:05 p.m. Monday. They had an exchange of words, and the man pulled out a weapon, police said.

When the woman tried to take the weapon from the man, she was shot, according to authorities.

The man fled in an unknown direction.

You can watch surveillance video of the struggle over the gun in the video posted below.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

This man is wanted for shooting a transgender woman at a Detroit gas station, police said. (WDIV)

Police said the suspected shooter fled the gas station in this vehicle. (WDIV)

Words were exchanged between the man and woman outside the gas station store. (WDIV)

