Woman stabbed in Northville Township; man arrested after hourslong standoff

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman was stabbed at a home in Northville Township leading to a standoff that lasted several hours Friday morning.

According to police, they were called to a home on Northridge Drive near 7 Mile Road for a domestic assault just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

A woman in her mid-40s was taken to the hospital after being stabbed. Her condition is not known right now.

Police have arrested a 52-year-old Monroe man after he barricaded himself inside the house for several hours. There were several smashed windows at the home.

Northville Township police were assisted by police from Plymouth Township, Plymouth, Northville and Michigan State Police.

