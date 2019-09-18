Woman stabs 2 people inside Brighton laundromat

BRIGHTON, Mich. - Police say a woman stabbed two people Tuesday inside a Brighton laundromat near West Grand River Boulevard and Main Street.

"It was a big commotion, and that lady's screams were blood-curdling," said Linda Morin, who works at the Rustic Pointe home decor store.

"We were standing at the counter, and I was checking a lady out. We heard somebody screaming, definitely screaming. We both ran to the door and saw a white Ford truck there, the doors opened and a lady was screaming, 'Put it down, put it down!' We thought it was a gun. We just locked the door," Morin said.

Police said it wasn't a gun, but a woman inside the laundromat with a knife. Police said she stabbed two people and tried to stab a third person.

Just minutes after that, the woman walked out of the laundromat with the knife by her side. Morin said the woman was stabbing herself.

One victim was treated at the scene. Another one was transported to a local hospital, and the woman with the knife was arrested.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.