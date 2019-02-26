Woman struck in temple by foul ball at Comerica Park in 2015 still fighting legal, health battles

DETROIT - A Chesterfield Township woman who was hit by a foul ball at Comerica Park in 2015 is still fighting a legal battle with the Detroit Tigers and feeling the effects of that freak accident.

Carey Mason was back in her attorney's office Tuesday to discuss his new strategy to hold the Tigers accountable.

Mason said she was having fun at the ballpark Aug. 21, 2015, until a foul ball sliced into the stands and struck her in the right temple.

A few innings before the incident, Mason was given a helmet by designated hitter Victor Martinez, but throughout the rest of the game, she said she was harassed and berated by security officials trying to get the helmet back.

When Mason was struck by the ball, she said she was distracted by a security guard who had been screaming at her. She said she was watching him leave and never had a moment to react to the ball.

More than three years later, Mason's brain is still causing her trouble. She said instead of healing over time, she's getting worse.

Mason said she has unexplained pain, trouble functioning and misses who she is. She said most of all, she's devastated for the people who love her.

