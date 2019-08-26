Woman testifies about being kidnapped, choked with phone cord in Taylor

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - A woman who was carjacked, kidnapped and attacked in June outside of a retail store where she was parked in Taylor testified Monday.

She passed out during the attack while her attacker choked her with a phone charger cord. In court, Monday, the victim faced the man accused of assaulting her and told the courtroom what happened.

Defendant, James Farris, listened to her speak with his hands in handcuffs.

The 52-year-old victim testified that she was headed to work on Eureka Road in Taylor when a man forced his way into her truck. The carjacker then jumped into the driver seat and drove the woman to various ATMs.

Prosecutors said an ATM video shows Farris behind the wheel at one ATM, but once he withdrew nearly $500 from different banks, the victim told the court how she ended up with scars around her neck.

"That's when he took my phone cord and wrapped it around my neck, strangling me. I tried to get it off with my hands," she said.

She told the court she passed out. Prosecutors said Farris believed he had killed her, but she survived and woke up in time to see him drive away in her truck.

She was found near a warehouse hours later in Troy.

Police said they found Farris in her truck hours later in Detroit. Farris is facing six charges, including intent to murder, carjacking and unlawful imprisonment.

The victim said that Farris told her he committed the crime because his sister was being held hostage and he needed the money. There has yet to be proof that that was the case.

The case will head to trial.

