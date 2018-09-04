Woman training for marathon attacked on track at Chippewa Valley High School in Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Clinton Township are searching for a man who attacked a woman who was training for a marathon on the track at Chippewa Valley High School.

Officials said the woman is in her 30s and lives near the high school. She ran down Romeo Plank Road to the Chippewa Valley High School track.

The incident happened on Labor Day, when the track was empty and open to the public. Police said the woman was running during the cooler hours, around 9 a.m.

The man ran up to her, knocked her down on the track and tried to sexually assault her, according to officials. A struggle ensued, and after several minutes, the unarmed man jumped up and ran away, police said.

He was black, 6 feet 3 inches tall and 20-30 years old, the woman said. He had a thin build and a short, unkept Afro, she said.

He fled the scene in a silver or black 2001-2006 Ford Escape. The trim was rubber and ran along the entire bottom half of the SUV.

Police are asking anyone with information about the man to call 586-493-7800.

The woman didn't catch the man's license plate number, but police got a picture of the man's SUV from a nearby security camera.

Here is a letter that was sent from the superintendent to Chippewa Valley parents:

"At Chippewa Valley Schools, keeping our schools safe is our top priority. We are writing to inform you that police are investigating a reported assault of a woman jogging on the Chippewa Valley High School track the morning of Sunday,

Sept. 2.

"At about 8:30 a.m., the woman was jogging on the track when a man approached and attempted to assault her. She was able to fight off the attacker and escape.

"The suspect is described as a 6-foot-3 black male between the ages of 20 and 30, wearing a hoodie and black jeans. He was driving a 2001-2006 silver two-tone Ford Escape with a dark colored rubber trim along the entire bottom portion of the vehicle.

"Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Clinton Township Police Department at (586) 493-7840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP."

