Woman wanted for using fraudulent driver's license to withdraw $4,500 at Waterford Township bank

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Waterford Township Police Department is searching for a woman involved in an identity theft case that happened May 7. Police say the incident took place at the TCF bank on Highland Road in Waterford Township.

The is described as white, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a heavy build, long blonde hair and the word "queen" tattooed on the right side of her neck. She allegedly used a fraudulent Illinois driver's license to withdraw $4,500 out of the victim's account.

She tried making a second withdrawal at another TCF Bank on Dixie Highway, but was recognized from a previous fraud alert and denied the withdrawal. The woman left the bank in a newer model blue Ford Escape.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterford Police Detective Decker at 248-618-7511, or to remain anonymous, contact the tip line at 248-674-COPS.

