1 killed, 3 injured in nursing home fire on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - One person has died in a nursing home fire on Detroit's east side.

Parts of the building were evacuated due to the fire and investigation at the St. Joseph Manor nursing home on Cadieux Road near Warren Avenue.

Three other people suffered minor injuries in the fire.

Investigators are working to figure out what happened after firefighters were able to put out the fire.

The fire was first reported about 3:30 a.m. Monday.

"It could have been a lot worse, yes," said Detroit Police Sgt. Ron Gibson. "But again, the management here, the workers, did an excellent job evacuating everyone out. Everyone was accounted for by the time my people got here."

Eunice Pugh, who nursing home care workers said has severe dementia, wandered away from the nursing home during the fire. Nursing home workers said she may be very confused and lost.

Anyone who is in this area is asked to be on the lookout for Pugh.

Eunice Pugh

