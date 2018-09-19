Woman's body found on burned vacant lot in Detroit's Boston-Edison District

DETROIT - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a burned lot in the Boston-Edison District of Detroit.

Parents taking their children to school Wednesday morning saw an investigation unfolding on Glynn Court at Rose Parks Boulevard in Detroit's Boston-Edison neighborhood.

"Taking the kids to school, turned the corner, went to the gas station and there is a crime scene out there," a parent said. "They said there was a body burned up."

A man called 911 around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to say there was a brush fire between two homes in the 1600 block of Glynn Court.

Firefighters went to the scene and discovered a young woman's body badly burned from head to toe, according to officials.

Detroit Fire Department arson investigators used a K-9 to see if the killer brought gas to set the fire. There is a Project Green Light gas station on the corner.

Detroit homicide investigators are continuing to look for clues, but the woman has not been identified.

"If anyone didn't come home or is missing, please contact police," Detroit homicide Capt. Michael McGinnis said. "We are interested in that information."

Detroit police said a woman was set on fire and killed in the 1600 block of Glynn Court. (WDIV)

