HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman was found dead Wednesday morning on Shook Road in Harrison Township.

The woman's body was found in the road about 5:30 .m. However, it's still unclear how she got there and how she died.

The intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Shook Road was closed early Wednesday morning.

No other details are known at this time.

Macomb County Sheriff's deputies are investigating.

