Woman's windows shot out by BB gun while driving in St. Clair Shores

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - A woman driving through St. Clair Shores with her friends overnight was shaken up when her windows were shot out by a BB gun, police said.

It happened around midnight along a stretch of Jefferson Avenue where Grosse Pointe and St. Clair Shores meet. The woman said she was driving with a couple of friends in the car.

She didn't want to talk on camera, but the woman described what happened.

"All of a sudden, we heard and felt something hit the side of my car," she said. "We thought it could have been a big rock. I went around the turn, when something else hit my driver's side window and shattered the glass right next to my head."

Her car windows were smashed, and St. Clair Shores police said they were hit with shots from a BB gun.

Detectives said there have been similar incidents recently, but not in the same area, so there's no indication that the incidents are related.

The woman and her friends were shaken up, but nobody in the car was injured, police said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.