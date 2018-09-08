Women speak out regarding alleged sexual assault at Macomb County massage parlor

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Nathan Isaiah Weems, of Shelby Township, had his license suspended after he pleaded guilty to sexually touching two women and forcing them to put their hands between his legs during massage appointments, according to authorities.

Lori Georges and Janet Wist share a pain, bonding in a way neither wanted. They were once strangers, but together they carry resentment, working to trust people again.

"Only a woman who's been sexually assaulted can really understand," Wist said.

"I still have nightmares," Georges said.

The two were violated when they came to the Namaste Massage and Spiritual Wellness Masage Parlor in Shelby Township. Wist's massaged turned into a sexual assault.

"He picked up my hand and put it back," Wist said. "I knew I was in trouble within the first five minutes of the massage."

Wist made a police report on the same day Georges would get violated.

"I couldn't believe I endured two hours of that," Wist said.

"It's a horrible feeling they leave you with," Georges said.

Weems pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and six counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Third-degree criminal sexual conduct is a felony, and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct is a high-court misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of two years in prison.

Weems' license to practice massage therapy has been suspended, according to court records.

Wist and Georges fear others may have been violated and want other potential victims to know it's okay to speak out.

