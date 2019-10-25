Worker killed when machine rolls on top of him at Novi construction site, police say

A Novi construction site near Jacob and Taft roads on Oct. 25, 2019. (WDIV)

NOVI, Mich. - A worker was killed Friday when a machine he was operating rolled over on top of him at a construction site in Novi, according to police.

The incident happened at 1:02 p.m. Friday at a job site on Taft Road just south of 11 Mile Road, officials said.

Pulte Homes has a new development going up at the site, and a crew was working to level the land, officials said.

A 57-year-old Lapeer man was operating a machine at the back of the site when it rolled over on the uneven surface and landed top of him, police said.

Officials said the machine looks like a road roller and is used to compact soil.

Authorities said the man was dead when they arrived.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is at the site to make sure all safety protocols were being followed.

Novi police and firefighters, as well as a Michigan State Police detective, continue to investigate. Pulte Homes is referring all questions to police.

