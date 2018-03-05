Worker rescued after being trapped in mud for hours in Oakland County

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A worker in Oakland County was stuck in mud for hours, and it was a tricky operation for officials to get him out.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Department said the man was doing electrical work in Brandon Township when something went wrong.

The man got trapped in knee-high mud around 1 p.m. Monday on Hadley Road. Rescue workers moved in to help, and tried to figure out the best way to free him without injury.

It took about two hours, but the man was rescued from the mud, loaded onto a gurney and taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Officials haven't released details about what went wrong. Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

