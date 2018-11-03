Detroit hotel workers reach settlement with Westin Book Cadillac

DETROIT - Hotel workers represented by Local 24 reached a settlement Saturday with the Marriott-operated Westin Book Cadillac and ratified a contract with workers in the city.

"We stood strong in solidarity, and meant it when we said one job should be enough for hotel workers in the city of Detroit," said UNITE HERE Local 24 President Nia Winston. "Regardless of background, race, age or department, workers refused to be divided and as a result emerged victorious. We’re hopeful that similar progress can be achieved in the six cities still on strike, and the progress made by Marriott here in Detroit shows that they are able to make reasonable movement. What we’ve achieved will change workers lives and the hotel industry here in Detroit."

The settlement for hotel workers includes progress on work issues, including wages, healthcare, benefits and working conditions.

Further details will be shared when the other six cities on strike also reach agreements.

All six cities are either scheduled to be back in bargaining or are expected to return to negotiations shortly.

