World War II veteran loses home to devastating fire in Flat Rock

FLAT ROCK, Mich. - A man who fought in World War II built his home in Flat Rock back in 1950 but now that home and everything in it is gone after a devastating fire.

Chuck Smalley and his wife Mary Smalley are both in their 90s. They met after Chuck's time in the service. They fell in love and were married in 1949.

The couple raised six children and made their house a home.

Their home caught fire and firefighters tried salvaging what they could, but there are little to no belongings left to be recovered.

"I don't question God's purpose in it -- must be teaching me something. I don't know what it is but even at my age I guess I'll learn something," Chuck Smalley said.

The couple has homeowners insurance.

