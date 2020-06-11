75ºF

World

Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on June 11

Identifying the top 10 countries currently most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: June 11, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 59,496; Death toll now at 5,738

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 1:33 p.m. on June 11, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 7,432,275.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

  1. United States - 2,009,238 cases
  2. Brazil - 772,416 cases
  3. Russia - 501,800 cases
  4. United Kingdom - 292,854 cases
  5. India - 286,577 cases
  6. Spain - 242,707 cases
  7. Italy - 236,142 cases
  8. Peru - 208,823 cases
  9. France - 192,068 cases
  10. Germany - 186,562 cases

Since last week’s reporting: The U.S. exceeded 2 million cases. Brazil remains #2 in the world but their reported cases increased by more than 245,000 since last week. India jumped from #7 to #5 in the world. Peru jumped from #10 to #8.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 418,052.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

  1. United States - 113,209 deaths
  2. United Kingdom - 41,364 deaths
  3. Brazil - 39,680 deaths
  4. Italy - 34,167 deaths
  5. France - 29,322 deaths
  6. Spain - 27,136 deaths
  7. Mexico - 15,357 deaths
  8. Belgium - 9,636 deaths
  9. Germany - 8,772 deaths
  10. Iran - 8,584 deaths

Since last week’s reporting: Brazil jumped from #4 to #3 in the world.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

