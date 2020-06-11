Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on June 11
Identifying the top 10 countries currently most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.
LOCAL: June 11, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 59,496; Death toll now at 5,738
Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Data as of 1:33 p.m. on June 11, 2020.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 7,432,275.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases
- United States - 2,009,238 cases
- Brazil - 772,416 cases
- Russia - 501,800 cases
- United Kingdom - 292,854 cases
- India - 286,577 cases
- Spain - 242,707 cases
- Italy - 236,142 cases
- Peru - 208,823 cases
- France - 192,068 cases
- Germany - 186,562 cases
Since last week’s reporting: The U.S. exceeded 2 million cases. Brazil remains #2 in the world but their reported cases increased by more than 245,000 since last week. India jumped from #7 to #5 in the world. Peru jumped from #10 to #8.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 418,052.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths
- United States - 113,209 deaths
- United Kingdom - 41,364 deaths
- Brazil - 39,680 deaths
- Italy - 34,167 deaths
- France - 29,322 deaths
- Spain - 27,136 deaths
- Mexico - 15,357 deaths
- Belgium - 9,636 deaths
- Germany - 8,772 deaths
- Iran - 8,584 deaths
Since last week’s reporting: Brazil jumped from #4 to #3 in the world.
All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.
You can compare the data to last week’s report here.
Read our latest COVID-19 news here.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.