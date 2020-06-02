88ºF

World

Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on June 2

Identifying the top 10 countries currently most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: June 1, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 57,532; Death toll now at 5,516

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 12:33 p.m. on June 2, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 6,318,040.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

  1. United States - 1,817,785 cases
  2. Brazil - 526, 447 cases
  3. Russia - 423,186 cases
  4. United Kingdom - 277,738 cases
  5. Spain - 239,932 cases
  6. Italy - 235,515 cases
  7. India - 205, 147 cases
  8. France - 189,348 cases
  9. Germany - 183,879 cases
  10. Peru - 170,039 cases

Note: Brazil remained #2 in the world but their reported deaths increased by more than 135,000 since last week’s reporting. India jumped from #10 to #7 in the world. Peru was not in the top 10 last week and has replaced Turkey as #10 this week.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 376,885.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

  1. United States - 105,475 deaths
  2. United Kingdom - 39,127 deaths
  3. Italy - 33,530 deaths
  4. Brazil - 29,937 deaths
  5. France - 28,836 deaths
  6. Spain - 27,127 deaths
  7. Mexico - 10,167 deaths
  8. Belgium - 9,505 deaths
  9. Germany - 8,563 deaths
  10. Iran - 7,942 deaths

Note: The U.S. exceeded 100,000 COVID-19 deaths since last week’s reporting. Brazil jumped from #6 to #4 and Mexico jumped from #9 to #7 in the world since last week’s reporting.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

You can compare the data to last week’s report here.

Read our latest COVID-19 news here.

