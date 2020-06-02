Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on June 2
Identifying the top 10 countries currently most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.
LOCAL: June 1, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 57,532; Death toll now at 5,516
Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Data as of 12:33 p.m. on June 2, 2020.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 6,318,040.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases
- United States - 1,817,785 cases
- Brazil - 526, 447 cases
- Russia - 423,186 cases
- United Kingdom - 277,738 cases
- Spain - 239,932 cases
- Italy - 235,515 cases
- India - 205, 147 cases
- France - 189,348 cases
- Germany - 183,879 cases
- Peru - 170,039 cases
Note: Brazil remained #2 in the world but their reported deaths increased by more than 135,000 since last week’s reporting. India jumped from #10 to #7 in the world. Peru was not in the top 10 last week and has replaced Turkey as #10 this week.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 376,885.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths
- United States - 105,475 deaths
- United Kingdom - 39,127 deaths
- Italy - 33,530 deaths
- Brazil - 29,937 deaths
- France - 28,836 deaths
- Spain - 27,127 deaths
- Mexico - 10,167 deaths
- Belgium - 9,505 deaths
- Germany - 8,563 deaths
- Iran - 7,942 deaths
Note: The U.S. exceeded 100,000 COVID-19 deaths since last week’s reporting. Brazil jumped from #6 to #4 and Mexico jumped from #9 to #7 in the world since last week’s reporting.
All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.
