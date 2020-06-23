Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on June 23

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.
LOCAL: June 23, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 61,630, Death toll now at 5,864
Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Data as of 1:33 p.m. on June 23, 2020.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 9,154,232.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases
- United States - 2,325,970 cases
- Brazil - 1,106,470 cases
- Russia - 598,878 cases
- India - 440,215 cases
- United Kingdom - 307,682 cases
- Peru - 257,447 cases
- Chile - 250,767 cases
- Spain - 246,752 cases
- Italy - 238,833 cases
- Iran - 209,970 cases
Since last week’s reporting: The U.S. remains #1 in the world but has reported an increase of more than 188,000 additional COVID-19 cases since last week. Brazil remains #2 in the world and has exceeded one million cases. Peru jumped from #8 to #6 since last week. Chile is now #7 in the world and was not reported in the top 10 countries until this week.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 473,650.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths
- United States - 120,771 deaths
- Brazil - 51,271 deaths
- United Kingdom - 43,011 deaths
- Italy - 34,675 deaths
- France - 29,666 deaths
- Spain - 28,325 deaths
- Mexico - 22,584 deaths
- India - 14,011 deaths
- Iran - 9,863 deaths
- Belgium - 9,713 deaths
Since last week’s reporting: Brazil saw the highest increase in COVID-19 deaths of the countries listed above, reporting more than 6,000 deaths in the last week. Iran jumped from #9 to #10 in the world.
All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.
