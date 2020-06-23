79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

World

Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on June 23

Identifying the top 10 countries currently most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus Pandemic, Global News, Global Pandemic, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Deaths, Johns Hopkins University, Data, COVID-19 Data, World, Pandemic, Global Coronavirus
photo
(WDIV)

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: June 23, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 61,630, Death toll now at 5,864

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 1:33 p.m. on June 23, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 9,154,232.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

  1. United States - 2,325,970 cases
  2. Brazil - 1,106,470 cases
  3. Russia - 598,878 cases
  4. India - 440,215 cases
  5. United Kingdom - 307,682 cases
  6. Peru - 257,447 cases
  7. Chile - 250,767 cases
  8. Spain - 246,752 cases
  9. Italy - 238,833 cases
  10. Iran - 209,970 cases

Since last week’s reporting: The U.S. remains #1 in the world but has reported an increase of more than 188,000 additional COVID-19 cases since last week. Brazil remains #2 in the world and has exceeded one million cases. Peru jumped from #8 to #6 since last week. Chile is now #7 in the world and was not reported in the top 10 countries until this week.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 473,650.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

  1. United States - 120,771 deaths
  2. Brazil - 51,271 deaths
  3. United Kingdom - 43,011 deaths
  4. Italy - 34,675 deaths
  5. France - 29,666 deaths
  6. Spain - 28,325 deaths
  7. Mexico - 22,584 deaths
  8. India - 14,011 deaths
  9. Iran - 9,863 deaths
  10. Belgium - 9,713 deaths

Since last week’s reporting: Brazil saw the highest increase in COVID-19 deaths of the countries listed above, reporting more than 6,000 deaths in the last week. Iran jumped from #9 to #10 in the world.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

You can compare the data to last week’s report here.

Read our latest COVID-19 news here.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: