Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on June 23

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 1:33 p.m. on June 23, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 9,154,232.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

United States - 2,325,970 cases Brazil - 1,106,470 cases Russia - 598,878 cases India - 440,215 cases United Kingdom - 307,682 cases Peru - 257,447 cases Chile - 250,767 cases Spain - 246,752 cases Italy - 238,833 cases Iran - 209,970 cases

Since last week’s reporting: The U.S. remains #1 in the world but has reported an increase of more than 188,000 additional COVID-19 cases since last week. Brazil remains #2 in the world and has exceeded one million cases. Peru jumped from #8 to #6 since last week. Chile is now #7 in the world and was not reported in the top 10 countries until this week.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 473,650.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

United States - 120,771 deaths Brazil - 51,271 deaths United Kingdom - 43,011 deaths Italy - 34,675 deaths France - 29,666 deaths Spain - 28,325 deaths Mexico - 22,584 deaths India - 14,011 deaths Iran - 9,863 deaths Belgium - 9,713 deaths

Since last week’s reporting: Brazil saw the highest increase in COVID-19 deaths of the countries listed above, reporting more than 6,000 deaths in the last week. Iran jumped from #9 to #10 in the world.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

