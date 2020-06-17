75ºF

Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on June 17

Identifying the top 10 countries currently most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: June 16, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 60,189; Death toll now at 5,790

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 8:33 a.m. on June 17, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 8,204,947.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

  1. United States - 2,137,731 cases
  2. Brazil - 923,189 cases
  3. Russia - 552,549 cases
  4. India - 354,065 cases
  5. United Kingdom - 299,600 cases
  6. Spain - 244,328 cases
  7. Italy - 237,500 cases
  8. Peru - 237,156 cases
  9. Iran - 195,051 cases
  10. France - 194,347 cases

Since last week’s reporting: Brazil remains #2 in the world but has reported an increase of more than 150,000 cases since last week. India jumped from #5 to #4 in the world. Iran moved from #11 to #9.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 444,368.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

  1. United States - 116,963 deaths
  2. Brazil - 45,241 deaths
  3. United Kingdom - 42,054 deaths
  4. Italy - 34,405 deaths
  5. France - 29,550 deaths
  6. Spain - 27,136 deaths
  7. Mexico - 18,310 deaths
  8. India - 11,903 deaths
  9. Belgium - 9,675 deaths
  10. Iran - 9,185 deaths

Since last week’s reporting: Brazil jumped from #3 to #2 in the world. The reported number of deaths in Spain has not changed since last week. India was not on the list of the 10 countries with the highest COVID-19 deaths last week and is now #8 in the world.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

You can compare the data to last week’s report here.

Read our latest COVID-19 news here.

