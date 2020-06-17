Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on June 17

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: June 16, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 60,189; Death toll now at 5,790

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 8:33 a.m. on June 17, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 8,204,947.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

United States - 2,137,731 cases Brazil - 923,189 cases Russia - 552,549 cases India - 354,065 cases United Kingdom - 299,600 cases Spain - 244,328 cases Italy - 237,500 cases Peru - 237,156 cases Iran - 195,051 cases France - 194,347 cases

Since last week’s reporting: Brazil remains #2 in the world but has reported an increase of more than 150,000 cases since last week. India jumped from #5 to #4 in the world. Iran moved from #11 to #9.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 444,368.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

United States - 116,963 deaths Brazil - 45,241 deaths United Kingdom - 42,054 deaths Italy - 34,405 deaths France - 29,550 deaths Spain - 27,136 deaths Mexico - 18,310 deaths India - 11,903 deaths Belgium - 9,675 deaths Iran - 9,185 deaths

Since last week’s reporting: Brazil jumped from #3 to #2 in the world. The reported number of deaths in Spain has not changed since last week. India was not on the list of the 10 countries with the highest COVID-19 deaths last week and is now #8 in the world.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

