Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on June 17
Identifying the top 10 countries currently most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.
LOCAL: June 16, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 60,189; Death toll now at 5,790
Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Data as of 8:33 a.m. on June 17, 2020.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 8,204,947.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases
- United States - 2,137,731 cases
- Brazil - 923,189 cases
- Russia - 552,549 cases
- India - 354,065 cases
- United Kingdom - 299,600 cases
- Spain - 244,328 cases
- Italy - 237,500 cases
- Peru - 237,156 cases
- Iran - 195,051 cases
- France - 194,347 cases
Since last week’s reporting: Brazil remains #2 in the world but has reported an increase of more than 150,000 cases since last week. India jumped from #5 to #4 in the world. Iran moved from #11 to #9.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 444,368.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths
- United States - 116,963 deaths
- Brazil - 45,241 deaths
- United Kingdom - 42,054 deaths
- Italy - 34,405 deaths
- France - 29,550 deaths
- Spain - 27,136 deaths
- Mexico - 18,310 deaths
- India - 11,903 deaths
- Belgium - 9,675 deaths
- Iran - 9,185 deaths
Since last week’s reporting: Brazil jumped from #3 to #2 in the world. The reported number of deaths in Spain has not changed since last week. India was not on the list of the 10 countries with the highest COVID-19 deaths last week and is now #8 in the world.
All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.
You can compare the data to last week’s report here.
Read our latest COVID-19 news here.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.