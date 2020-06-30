82ºF

World

Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on June 30

Identifying the top 10 countries currently most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 12:33 p.m. on June 30, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 10,360,822.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

  1. United States - 2,606,211 cases
  2. Brazil - 1,368,195 cases
  3. Russia - 646,929 cases
  4. India - 566,840 cases
  5. United Kingdom - 314,159 cases
  6. Peru - 282,365 cases
  7. Chile - 279,393 cases
  8. Spain - 249,271 cases
  9. Italy - 240,578 cases
  10. Iran - 227,662 cases

Since last week’s reporting: The world surpasses 10 million COVID-19 cases in the last week. The U.S. remains #1 in the world but has reported an increase of more than 280,000 COVID-19 cases since last week. Brazil remains #2 in the world but is reporting an increase of more than 260,000 cases since last week. India remains #4 in the world but has reported an increase of more than 126,000 cases in the last week.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 507,014.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

  1. United States - 126,360 deaths
  2. Brazil - 58,314 deaths
  3. United Kingdom - 43,815 deaths
  4. Italy - 34,767 deaths
  5. France - 29,816 deaths
  6. Spain - 28,355 deaths
  7. Mexico - 27,121 deaths
  8. India - 16,893 deaths
  9. Iran - 10,817 deaths
  10. Belgium - 9,747 deaths

Since last week’s reporting: Brazil saw the highest increase in COVID-19 deaths of the countries listed above, reporting an increase of more than 7,000 COVID-19 deaths since last week. The U.S. reported an increase of nearly 6,000 deaths since last week. Mexico also saw a significant increase since last week, reporting an increase of more than 4,500 COVID-19 deaths.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

