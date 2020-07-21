72ºF

World

Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on July 21

Identifying the top 10 countries currently most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: July 20, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 74,152; Death toll now at 6,126

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 9:35 p.m. on July 21, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 14,735,331 -- an increase of more than 1.5 million since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

  1. United States - 3,831,591 cases
  2. Brazil - 2,118,646 cases
  3. India - 1,155,338 cases
  4. Russia - 782,040 cases
  5. South Africa - 373,628 cases
  6. Peru - 353,590 cases
  7. Mexico - 349,396 cases
  8. Chile - 330,930 cases
  9. United Kingdom - 296,944 cases
  10. Iran - 278,827 cases

Since last week’s reporting: The U.S. remains #1 in the world and reported an increase of more than 444,000 COVID-19 cases in one week. Brazil remains #2 in the world and is reporting an increase of more than 233,000 cases. India surpassed 1 million cases, reporting an increase of 248,000 cases since last week. South Africa jumped from #9 to #5 in the world, reporting an increase of more than 85,000 COVID-19 cases. Mexico jumped from #8 to #7 in the world, reporting an increase of nearly 45,000 cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 610,654 -- an increase of more than 36,000 since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

  1. United States - 140,914 deaths
  2. Brazil - 80,120 deaths
  3. United Kingdom - 45,397 deaths
  4. Mexico - 39,485 deaths
  5. Italy - 35,058 deaths
  6. France - 30,180 deaths
  7. Spain - 28,422 deaths
  8. India - 28,082 deaths
  9. Iran - 14,634 deaths
  10. Peru - 13,187 deaths

Since last week’s reporting: The U.S. remains #1 in the world and is reporting an increase of more than 4,900 COVID-19 deaths. Brazil saw the highest increase among the countries listed above, reporting more than 7,000 additional deaths. India and Mexico are also reporting significant increases, recording about 4,300 and 4,000 COVID-19 deaths, respectively. France, Italy and Spain continue to record small weekly increases of COVID-19 deaths. France is reporting an increase of 148 deaths while Italy and Spain are reporting 74 and 13 additional COVID-19 deaths, respectively.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

