Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on July 14

LOCAL: July 13, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 69,722, Death toll now at 6,075

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 12:50 p.m. on July 14, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 13,165,663 -- an increase of more than 1.4 million since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

United States - 3,387,053 cases Brazil - 1,884,967 cases India - 906,752 cases Russia - 738,787 cases Peru - 330,123 cases Chile - 319,493 cases Mexico - 304,435 cases United Kingdom - 292,931 cases South Africa - 287,796 cases Iran - 262,173 cases

Since last week’s reporting: The U.S. remains #1 in the world and reported an increase of more than 423,000 COVID-19 cases in one week. Brazil remains #2 in the world and is reporting an increase of more than 260,000 COVID-19 cases in one week. Mexico jumped from #8 to #7 in the world, reporting an increase of more than 42,5000 cases in one week. South Africa was not reported in the top 10 countries last week and has since jumped to #9 in the world.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 574,615 -- an increase of more than 34,000 since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

United States - 135,984 deaths Brazil - 72,883 deaths United Kingdom - 45,053 deaths Mexico - 35,491 deaths Italy - 34,984 deaths France - 30,032 deaths Spain - 28,409 deaths India - 23,727 deaths Iran - 13,211 deaths Peru - 12,054 deaths

Since last week’s reporting: Brazil saw the highest increase in COVID-19 deaths of the countries listed above, reporting an increase of more than 7,300 deaths since last week. The U.S. is reporting an increase of more than 5,200 COVID-19 deaths in one week. Mexico jumped from #5 to #4 in the world, reporting an increase of more than 4,300 deaths. Italy, France and Spain are all reporting significantly low increases in COVID-19 deaths since last week: 85, 96 and 17, respectively.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

