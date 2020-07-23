NASA rovers capture stunning Mars in 4K images

NASA has released 4K images from its Martian rovers.

It truly is a stunning new way to see the surface of the Red Planet, even though it’s not video.

NASA has an explanation for the lack of video:

“Although the cameras are high quality, the rate at which the rovers can send data back to earth is the biggest challenge. Curiosity can only send data directly back to earth at 32 kilo-bits per second. Instead, when the rover can connect to the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, we get more favourable speeds of 2 Megabytes per second,” reads the statement from NASA.

Enjoy:

