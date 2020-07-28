Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on July 28

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: July 27, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 78,507; Death toll now at 6,154

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 9:35 a.m. on July 28, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 16,523,029 -- an increase of more than 1.7 million since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

United States - 4,296,461 cases Brazil - 2,442,375 cases India - 1,480,073 cases Russia - 822,060 cases South Africa - 452,529 cases Mexico - 395,489 cases Peru - 389,717 cases Chile - 347,923 cases United Kingdom - 301,709 cases Iran - 296,273 cases

Since last week’s reporting: The U.S. remains #1 in the world and reported an increase of more than 464,000 cases in one week. Brazil remains #2 in the world and is reporting an increase of more than 323,000 cases. India remains #3 in the world and is reporting an increase of more than 324,000 cases.

Mexico jumped from #7 to #6 in the world, reporting an increase of more than 46,000 cases since last week.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 654,860 -- an increase of more than 44,000 since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

United States - 148,076 deaths Brazil - 87,618 deaths United Kingdom - 45,844 deaths Mexico - 44,022 deaths Italy - 35,112 deaths India - 33,408 deaths France - 30,212 deaths Spain - 28,434 deaths Peru - 18,418 deaths Iran - 16,147 deaths

Since last week’s reporting: The U.S. remains #1 in the world and is reporting an increase of more than 7,000 additional deaths. Brazil saw an even larger increase than the U.S., reporting nearly 7,500 additional deaths since last week. India jumped from #8 to #6 in the world, reporting an increase of more than 5,000 COVID-19 deaths. Peru jumped from #10 to #9 in the world, reporting an increase of more than 5,000 deaths. Mexico is reporting an increase of more than 4,500 COVID-19 deaths.

Italy, France and Spain have been reporting significantly low weekly increases of COVID-19 deaths in recent weeks. In the last seven days, Italy is reporting an increase of 54 deaths, France is reporting 32 new deaths and Spain is reporting only 12 additional deaths.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

