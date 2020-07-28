Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on July 28

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.
LOCAL: July 27, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 78,507; Death toll now at 6,154
Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Data as of 9:35 a.m. on July 28, 2020.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 16,523,029 -- an increase of more than 1.7 million since last week.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases
- United States - 4,296,461 cases
- Brazil - 2,442,375 cases
- India - 1,480,073 cases
- Russia - 822,060 cases
- South Africa - 452,529 cases
- Mexico - 395,489 cases
- Peru - 389,717 cases
- Chile - 347,923 cases
- United Kingdom - 301,709 cases
- Iran - 296,273 cases
Since last week’s reporting: The U.S. remains #1 in the world and reported an increase of more than 464,000 cases in one week. Brazil remains #2 in the world and is reporting an increase of more than 323,000 cases. India remains #3 in the world and is reporting an increase of more than 324,000 cases.
Mexico jumped from #7 to #6 in the world, reporting an increase of more than 46,000 cases since last week.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 654,860 -- an increase of more than 44,000 since last week.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths
- United States - 148,076 deaths
- Brazil - 87,618 deaths
- United Kingdom - 45,844 deaths
- Mexico - 44,022 deaths
- Italy - 35,112 deaths
- India - 33,408 deaths
- France - 30,212 deaths
- Spain - 28,434 deaths
- Peru - 18,418 deaths
- Iran - 16,147 deaths
Since last week’s reporting: The U.S. remains #1 in the world and is reporting an increase of more than 7,000 additional deaths. Brazil saw an even larger increase than the U.S., reporting nearly 7,500 additional deaths since last week. India jumped from #8 to #6 in the world, reporting an increase of more than 5,000 COVID-19 deaths. Peru jumped from #10 to #9 in the world, reporting an increase of more than 5,000 deaths. Mexico is reporting an increase of more than 4,500 COVID-19 deaths.
Italy, France and Spain have been reporting significantly low weekly increases of COVID-19 deaths in recent weeks. In the last seven days, Italy is reporting an increase of 54 deaths, France is reporting 32 new deaths and Spain is reporting only 12 additional deaths.
All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.
You can compare the data to last week’s report here.