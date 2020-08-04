Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on Aug. 4

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 8:34 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 18,317,520 -- an increase of more than 1.7 million since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

United States - 4,718,249 cases Brazil - 2,750,318 cases India - 1,855,745 cases Russia - 859,762 cases South Africa - 516,862 cases Mexico - 443,813 cases Peru - 433,100 cases Chile - 361,493 cases Colombia - 327,352 cases Iran - 314,786 cases

Since last week’s reporting: The U.S. remains #1 in the world and is reporting an increase of more than 421,000 cases in one week. Brazil remains #2 in the world and is reporting an increase of more than 307,000 cases. India remains #3 in the world and is reporting an increase of 375,000 COVID-19 cases since last week.

Colombia is now #9 in the world, joining the top 10 countries for the first time since the pandemic struck. As of Tuesday, the United Kingdom is no longer one of the top 10 countries with the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases for the first time since the pandemic struck.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 694,713 -- an increase of nearly 40,000 since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

United States - 155,478 deaths Brazil - 94,665 deaths Mexico - 48,012 deaths United Kingdom - 46,295 deaths India - 38,938 deaths Italy - 35,166 deaths France - 30,297 deaths Spain - 28,472 deaths Peru - 19,811 deaths Iran - 17,617 deaths

Since last week’s reporting: The U.S. remains #1 in the world and is reporting an increase of more than 7,000 additional deaths. Brazil is also reporting an increase of more than 7,000 COVID-19 deaths in one week. Mexico jumped from #4 to #3 in the world, reporting an increase of nearly 4,000 additional deaths. India jumped from #6 to #5 in the world, reporting an increase of 5,500 additional deaths.

Italy, France and Spain have been consistently reporting low weekly increases of COVID-19 deaths in recent weeks. In the last seven days, Italy is reporting an increase of 54 deaths, France is reporting 85 new deaths and Spain is reporting 38 additional deaths.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

